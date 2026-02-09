Establishment of field evacuation center ordinance hurdles 2nd reading

THE Bacolod City has approved on second reading the proposed establishment of field evacuation center and its management ordinance of Bacolod City.

The proposed ordinance, authored by Councilor Caesar Distrito, is a measure that institutionalizes safe, accessible, and well-managed evacuation centers in every barangay or clustered barangays in the city.

Distrito, chairperson of the City Council committee on human resource and development, said the ordinance aims to strengthen disaster preparedness and emergency response by ensuring that evacuation operations are organized, dignified, and responsive to the needs of residents, particularly vulnerable sectors.

“This ordinance ensures that evacuation is no longer improvised or reactive. By institutionalizing properly managed field evacuation centers in our barangays, we are creating a system that guarantees safety, dignity, and timely assistance, especially for children, senior citizens, pregnant women, and persons with disabilities, during times of crisis,” he said.

Under the proposed measure, each evacuation center shall be managed by a Field Evacuation Center Management Committee (FECMC) to ensure orderly operations and effective inter-agency coordination.

For single-barangay evacuation centers, the FECMC shall be chaired by the punong barangay, while the vice chairperson is a representative of the Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD), particularly the Social Worker assigned by the DSSD in that particular barangay.

For clustered evacuation centers serving two or more barangays, the chairperson shall be the DSSD representative and all the punong barangays shall be the co-vice chairpersons.

The members of the committee include the Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) officer or representative, Bacolod City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Department (BCDRRMD) representative, City Health Office representative, Barangay Health Worker or nurse, barangay tanod executive officer, Barangay Nutrition Scholar (BNS), representatives from schools, faith-based groups, or other entities deemed appropriate by the committee.

“This structure ensures unity of command and avoids confusion, particularly in clustered evacuation centers where multiple barangays are involved,” Distrito said.

He said the ordinance also clearly delineates responsibilities in the provision of meals for evacuees.

Under the measure, the DSSD shall take primary responsibility for the preparation, management, and distribution of meals in evacuation centers, and the DRRMO shall provide logistical, operational, and emergency support to the DSSD to ensure uninterrupted food services during disasters.

“This is about coordination, not overlap. DSSD leads in welfare and food services, while DRRMO provides the necessary support so that assistance reaches evacuees quickly and efficiently,” Distrito said.

To support its implementation, he said the ordinance allocates P30 million for food supplies and meals for evacuees and returning families, and an additional P20 million from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund for hygiene kits and logistical requirements. (MAP)