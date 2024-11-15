Establishment of Victorias City General Hospital now a law

Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Secretary and former Third District Representative Jose Francisco Benitez announced that Victorias City will soon have its own hospital, eliminating the need for residents to seek medical care elsewhere. This comes after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed a law establishing the Victorias City General Hospital.

The hospital will be under the direct control and supervision of the City Government of Victorias.

According to the bill authored by Benitez, the local government of Victorias will be responsible for managing the hospital. It is tasked with preparing, in consultation with the Department of Health, a hospital development plan that aligns with the Philippine Health Facility Development Plan.

The bill further states that any future expansion—whether in bed capacity, healthcare facilities, service capabilities, or human resources—will be based on the approved hospital development plan.

In terms of funding, the City Government of Victorias will allocate the necessary resources for the establishment of the hospital. Additionally, the Secretary of Health will ensure that the Department of Health's subsidy program includes support for the capital outlay requirements of the Victorias City General Hospital. (TDE)