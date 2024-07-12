Every Kilometer Counts

Many people would say that running relaxes them. A good run can help release negative energies. It can cool one’s head. It is a good kind of exercise, definitely great for our health.

Whenever running is mentioned, I think of my father who was tagged as the “running doctor.” Running was his form of exercise and he would join marathons way back when it was not yet that much of a trend. He would often invite us - his children - to join him and I did join him twice but I was better off as the water girl. He also enjoyed that his love for running made him join runs for a cause.

For sure, he would have joined the Kalipay Run held two Sundays ago. Someone asked about him during the event and was surprised that he had passed away.

The Kalipay Run was organized by Bring Joy Ventures and LCF Events held at the Provincial Capitol. 100% of the proceeds will support the nutrition and educational programs of the Kalipay Negrense Foundation.

There were three categories: 10k, 5k and 3k. Each kilometer counts in providing hope and a brighter future for a child in need.

According to Mr. Meliton Sillador, Kalipay’s Executive Director, about seven hundred registered to join.

Aside from the run, there were other attractions like the photo booth, 360 glam booth video, and snacks. The finishers received medals and certificates.

Ms. Astrid Hocking, founder of Hearts and Hands Foundation and Kalipay’s honorary board member graced the event. She has been a long-time volunteer who has facilitated assistance from friends in Australia.

The organizers would like to thank everyone who participated.

Congratulations to all, especially the winners. Your support has been counted and brought joy to children.

We are invited to sponsor a child – for his home care, and educational and medical needs. Please visit Kalipay’s office in Villamonte or check their website kalipay.org or call 09177002345.

P.S.

I would like to congratulate the Marian Missionaries of the Holy Cross (MMHC) Fathers. They were ordained by Most Rev. Socrates B. Villegas, D.D. O.P. , Archbishop of Lingayen-Dagupan on July 11 at the St John the Evangelist Cathedral in Dagupan, Pangasinan.

Please continue to pray for vocations and our priests.