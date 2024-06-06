Ex-councilor files raps vs 3 city hall dept. heads, employee

Former Bacolod City councilor Ricardo “Cano” Tan, in a press conference on Wednesday, June 5, said he filed a case for violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, or RA 3019, before the Office of the Ombudsman against three department heads and one employee of the city government of Bacolod.

This is with the alleged issuance of business permits to vendors located in a right-of-way road blocking his property near the corner of Burgos-Circumferential Road, Barangay Villamonte, Bacolod City just across Lopue’s East (Burgos area).

The respondents to the case were Stella Rose Rayos - head of the City Business Permits and Licensing Office, Senior Fire Officer 2 Myron Gallo, Chief Fire Safety Enforcement Section, Fire Chief Inspector Stephen Jardeleza, City Fire Marshall, Maricar Ana Parreño, Sanitation Inspector, Ma. Carmela Gensoli, City Health Officer, and Engr. Isidro Sun, Jr., head of the Office of the Building Official.

Tan said that unfortunately, despite the additional expense that they paid to enjoy the advantage of their property, having two frontages, they were deprived of the same since shanties were allowed to occupy the road, hence, denying them the free use and enjoyment of said road lot.

He said that they already made several complaints with the city government of Bacolod, especially during the time of former president Rodrigo Duterte who instructed all local government units to clear all roads of illegal structures, but then it simply fell on deaf ears, and worse, it has been observed that these shanties are being used for commercial purposes already, including a lechon baboy stall with its imposing structure right in the middle of the road.

Moreover, Tan said they learned sometime in July 2023 that the owner of the said business was applying for a business permit with the City Government of Bacolod, so he asked Councilor Al Victor Espino, the chairman of Sangguniang Panlungsod Committee on Laws, Ordinances and Good Government of Bacolod City, to accompany him to complain with Rayos who is the Head of the City Permits and Licensing Office.

"I explained to her that the structure where the business is situated sits on the road lot and should be issued a Business Permit by the City as it is considered to be a nuisance per se."

He said, "It should be the duty of the Business Permits and Licensing Office to cause the closure of such businesses since it is operating without a business permit, and worse, it is an illegal structure.”

He added that Rayos assured him that she would not recommend the issuance of a business permit since it is an illegal structure and it should instead be closed and removed.

Tan said he was surprised that the said illegal structure was issued a business permit that other respondents signed.

"The recommendation of Rayos was done in bad faith since she knew all along that the business was operating on an illegal structure, and has, in a way, misled the mayor for the issuance of the Business Permit in favor of Acebuche Lechon Stall.

That further, the issuance of the business permit in favor of Acebuche was made possible through the indispensable participation and conspiracy of the City Health Office, Office of the Building Official, and Bureau of Fire Protection," Tan said.*