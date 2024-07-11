Ex-marine arrested for grave threat, illegal firearm

A former member of the Philippine Marine was arrested by operatives of Police Station 8 for grave threat and illegal possession of firearms at Villa Servando, Barangay Singcang-Airport, Bacolod City at about 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 9.

Police identified the suspect as Jhones Hilado, 28, a resident of Barangay 3, Burgos Street, La Carlota City, and temporarily staying at Villa Servando, Barangay Singcang-Airport.

Major Eugene Tolentino, commander of Police Station 8, said yesterday the suspect was arrested after he threatened Japeth Adrian Segador, 28, of the said village.

He said Hilado, a dismissed Philippine Marine, was renting Segador's house and used to show his firearm inside the house.

He added that Segador's family was planning to end Hilado's lease contract because of his bad attitude.

Tolentino noted that Hilado took his firearm and slammed it on the table in front of the complainant and the minors inside the house.

Police recovered from Hilado's possession a .45 Colt Pistol with one magazine and loaded with five live ammunition of .45 pistol.

Tolentino said they are still conducting a further investigation to determine the previous assignment of the suspect, who is detained at the station's custodial facility.

He said the suspect will be charged with grave threat and illegal possession of firearms./MAP.