Ex-rebels in northern Negros tie knot in military-style wedding

Three couples who were former members of the dismantled Northern Negros Front of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) recently got married in a ceremony facilitated by the Philippine Army’s 79th Infantry Battalion (IB) at its headquarters in Barangay Bato, Sagay City, Negros Occidental.

The wedding had “a touch of military honors and tradition,” according to 1Lt. Dan Carlo Samoza, the unit’s civil-military operations officer, who shared details of the August event on Thursday.

The pairs were previously married in the rebel movement and now have children of their own.

“They want to protect their families. After they surrendered, they found religious faith. The NPA does not believe in God,” Samoza, who was one of the principal sponsors, said in an interview.

During the ceremony officiated by Fr. Aurelius Pepino, parish priest of St. Roch Parish, the brides and the grooms were clad in traditional wedding gowns and suits and walked under the arch of swords, which symbolizes that the married couple’s union has the blessings of the military.

The other principal sponsors included 79IB commander Lt. Col. Arnel Calaoagan, Escalante City Mayor Melecio Yap Jr., City Legal Officer Charo Fajardo and City Administrator Joebert Golvio.

Soldiers and relatives acted as secondary sponsors.

In a statement, Calaogan said the couples, as renewed citizens, have the support of the 79IB.

“A strong family represents a strong community. With your vows under the blessing of our Creator, who was forsaken by the CPP-NPA, and under the equal protection of the law, you have a responsibility to strengthen your paths together towards a shared responsibility as parents,” Calaogan said.

The 79IB said the occasion emphasizes the importance of strengthening family bonds, promoting the sacredness of marriage, and promoting peace in the community for individuals transitioning from a life of conflict. (PNA)