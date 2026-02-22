Ex-senator lauds Bacolod, private sector holding Bacolaodiat Festival

FORMER senator Anna Dominique Marquez-Lim Coseteng lauded the partnership between the private sector and the City Government of Bacolod for staging the Bacolaodiat Festival.

Marquez-Lim Coseteng, a guest of honor and keynote speaker of the 21st Bacolaodiat Festival, which officially opened on February 20, 2026 at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC), highlighted how the festival serves as a powerful platform for showcasing the shared values and resilient cultural fabric of the Tsinoy community.

She also expressed hope that the positive relationship between Filipino and Chinese communities would flourish not only in Bacolod but across the Philippines.

“China is our next-door neighbor, separated only by a sea. I wish for this world to remain peaceful, sustainable, and friendly for future generations to build upon,” she said.

Mayor Greg Gasataya also expressed gratitude to the Filipino-Chinese community for their invaluable contributions to Bacolod's success.

“The reason for having this Bacolaodiat Festival is for us to unite, to celebrate, and to showcase Bacolod City. That is the reason why together with all the city officials we thank our Filipino-Chinese community brethren for all the support that you have been doing for Bacolod City,” Gasataya said.

He said the festival is a humble way of showing appreciation for the community’s work in the city.

Bacolaodiat was coined from the words “Baco” for Bacolod and “Lao Diat,” a Fookien word for celebration.

John Stepen Sy, festival chairperson, said the Bacolaodiat Festival has evolved into more than just an annual event, stressing that it is a vital bridge connecting the local community with its deep Filipino-Chinese heritage.

"Beyond its cultural depth, it has grown into one of Bacolod City’s premier tourism drivers, inviting the world to witness the warmth and hospitality that define us," he said.

He added that at its heart, Bacolaodiat fosters a sense of togetherness and cultural harmony.

"From the rhythmic beat of the dragon dances to the glowing beauty of our lantern parades, this collective celebration reinforces our bond as one Bacolodnon family," Sy said.

The 2026 edition, celebrating the Year of the Fire Horse, was celebrated from February 20 to 22.

The ceremony was marked by the traditional Lighting of Incense led by Gasataya, Coseteng, and representatives from prominent Filipino-Chinese family associations.

This ancient ritual officially ushered in the festivities, followed by the formal opening of the Imperial Village and ceremonial lights on of the BCGC grounds, which transformed the venue into a luminous landscape of lanterns.

Also present were Vice Mayor Claudio Puentevella, Councilors Jude Thaddeus Sayson, Roberto Rojas, and Homer Bais along with Bacolaodiat Inc. officials led by Alfredo Barcelona, Odette Ong-Gomez, Michelle Chua, Caryn Keng Seng, Karla Sayat, and Mila Ong.

The just-concluded 21st Bacolaodiat Festival was generally peaceful with zero casualties and no major incidents reported in various areas of Bacolod City.

Colonel Eugene Rebadomia said BCPO implemented heightened security measures and strategically deployed police personnel to maintain public safety and security.

He said police assistance desks, foot and mobile patrols, and area security teams were positioned in key locations to prevent any untoward incidents.

Rebadomia also commended the dedication and professionalism of its personnel and expressed gratitude to partner agencies, force multipliers, and the public for their cooperation in ensuring the smooth conduct of the festivities. (MAP)