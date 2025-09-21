Ex-soldier nabbed, P346,800 shabu seized in Bacolod drug bust

BACOLOD. Former member of the Philippine Army was arrested in a drug bust in Bangga Akina, Barangay Tangub, Bacolod City on September 19, 2025. (PRO-NIR photo)

POLICE Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) director Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay lauded the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) for the successful anti-drug operation that led to the arrest of a former Philippine Army member and the confiscation of P346,800 worth of shabu.

Police identified the suspect as alias “Jiljil,” 44, a resident of Barangay 3, Sipalay City, Negros Occidental, and temporarily staying in Barangay 19, Bacolod City.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the operation was carried out after intelligence operatives of Police Station 8 received information from a confidential informant that alias “Jiljil” was selling illegal drugs to a buyer in Bangga Akina, Barangay Tangub, on September 19, 2025.

Police recovered from the suspect 15 plastic sachets containing shabu weighing 51 grams, marked money, and other non-drug items.

Malong said alias “Jiljil,” who had been absent without official leave (Awol), is classified as a high-value drug personality in Negros Occidental.

The suspect is detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 8 and will be charged with violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Ibay said the successful operation reflects PRO-NIR’s strengthened resolve to eliminate the drug menace in the region. He added it also reinforces the office’s determination to safeguard communities from the dangers posed by illegal drugs.

With continued strategic operations and focused law enforcement, Ibay said PRO-NIR is stepping up its mission to disrupt the supply chain of illegal drugs.

“Those who engage in the drug trade will be relentlessly pursued, held accountable, and removed from our streets to protect the future of Negros Island and Siquijor,” he said. (MAP)