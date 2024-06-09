Exciting and Fun Car-Free Sundays in Bacolod

The first Car-Free Sunday was launched in Bacolod City and it turned out to be an exciting and fun activity while promoting a healthy lifestyle among Bacolodnons.

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo “Albee” Benitez with Councilor Em Ang and others led the launching of the Car-Free Sunday that allows joggers, runners, Zumba dancers and enthusiasts, bikers, health buffs from the private and public sectors.

Lacson Street was the designated (South Capitol Road to Ramos Lacson Intersection) Car-Free Zone from 5 AM to 9 AM on Sundays.

The test run of the program was done last June 9 and Executive Assistant to the Mayor, Mae Cauycong was the point person of this event.

The Mayor pushed this initiative dedicated to promoting a healthy lifestyle among Bacolodnons.

This initiative not only encourages fitness and wellness but also aims to reduce air pollution and traffic congestion, contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable city.

The event fosters community spirit and offers a great opportunity for families and friends to enjoy outdoor activities together, enhancing the overall quality of life in Bacolod City.