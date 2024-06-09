Bacolod

Exciting and Fun Car-Free Sundays in Bacolod

Maxine Joanne Alositain Barrientos of Tanyag News and Features photos
Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo “Albee” Benitez led the 1st Car Free Sunday held along Lacson Area on June 9, 2024. He was joined by sports enthusiasts and health buffs in promoting this healthy lifestyle initiative for the people of Bacolod.
Kaway Kaway (waving): Bacolod City Mayor Albee Benitez with Councilor Em Ang, Patrick Lacson and other runners and joggers during the launching activity.
Members of the Bacolod City Police Office jogged along Lacson Street.
The first Car-Free Sunday was launched in Bacolod City and it turned out to be an exciting and fun activity while promoting a healthy lifestyle among Bacolodnons.

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo “Albee” Benitez with Councilor Em Ang and others led the launching of the Car-Free Sunday that allows joggers, runners, Zumba dancers and enthusiasts, bikers, health buffs from the private and public sectors.

Lacson Street was the designated (South Capitol Road to Ramos Lacson Intersection) Car-Free Zone from 5 AM to 9 AM on Sundays.

The test run of the program was done last June 9 and Executive Assistant to the Mayor, Mae Cauycong was the point person of this event.

The Mayor pushed this initiative dedicated to promoting a healthy lifestyle among Bacolodnons.

This initiative not only encourages fitness and wellness but also aims to reduce air pollution and traffic congestion, contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable city.

The event fosters community spirit and offers a great opportunity for families and friends to enjoy outdoor activities together, enhancing the overall quality of life in Bacolod City.

Those who participated in the 1st Car Free Sunday pose for a souvenir photo.
Joggers felt safe during the 1st Car Free Sunday as they don’t need to worry about vehicles passing them by while they run.
