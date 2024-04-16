Exciting political contest seen in some NegOcc LGUs

Few areas in Negros Occidental are seen to have exciting political contest in the coming 2025 elections.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, who has confirmed to be seeking for his last and final term in the next polls, is expected to be unopposed, while Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer is set to confirm his earlier pronouncement that he will return to the fourth district to replace his wife, Rep. Juliet Marie Ferrer, who is ending her term.

Vice Governor Ferrer is also expected to name his successor.

Lacson said that the Sixth District and Second District may have political competition, especially in Kabankalan City.

Former governor and Kabankalan mayor Isidro Zayco is reportedly challenging incumbent Mayor Benjie Miranda for the mayoral seat.

In the Fifth District, it was earlier reported that Dina Arroyo-Tantoco, daughter of the late Rep. Ignacio Arroyo, will run against Congressman Emilio Yulo III.

Isabela Mayor Irene Montilla is reportedly to be challenged by Angelo Miguel Yulo, son of Yulo.

In the Third District, Lacson said Silay City is expected to have a three-cornered fight for mayor, while in Talisay City, former vice mayor Samuel Siote said he will run for mayor against lawyer Rowena Lizares, wife of incumbent Mayor Neil Lizares, who is ending his term.

The governor also said that he is expecting no political contest in the first and second districts.

Lacson further said that he is still waiting for the decision of coalition partner, United Negros Alliance (UnegA), on the post for vice governor.

"We are still officially waiting for their decision," he said.

Lacson's Love Negros has been in coalition with UNgeA since the 2019 elections.

As far as the local level is concerned, they encouraged them to also follow the equity of the incumbent, Lacson added.*