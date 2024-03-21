Expelled La Castellana SB member can still file MR

Expelled La Castellana Councilor Donato Dumaguit can still file a motion for reconsideration on his expulsion from the Sangguniang Bayan, Provincial Legal Officer Alberto Nellas Jr. said on Wednesday, March 20.

"It's his right," Nellas said.

He said his office recommended that Dumaguit be expelled from the SB of La Castellana as a form of disciplinary action.

"The recommendation is based on the provisions of the Local Government Code of the Philippines," he pointed out.

Dumaguit was expelled by the La Castellana Municipal Council after incurring 14 consecutive absences from their regular sessions.

The former councilor was linked to an alleged police recruitment scam that victimized 47 police aspiring police officers.

Dumaguit was replaced by Kent Magnabe who took his oath of office as the new town councilor before Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson on Monday, March 18.*