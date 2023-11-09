‘EXTORTING AND RECRUITING’ | Two suspected NPA rebels killed in Cauayan clash

Two alleged members of the New People's Army (NPA) were killed in an encounter with the personnel of the 15th Infantry Battalion (IB) in Barangay Yao-yao, Cauayan town, Negros Occidental, Tuesday afternoon, November 7.

Authorities are still establishing the identity of the slain rebels as of press deadline, but they confirmed that both were allegedly members of the NPA South West Front-Platoon 3.

In a statement released by the Philippine Army's 3rd Infantry Division (3ID) on Wednesday, November 8, the 15IB was sent to the area after receiving reports from local residents that they had spotted several armed men, believed to be NPA rebels, in Sitio Cambaga and allegedly extorting and engaging in recruitment activities among the local residents.

Upon arriving in the area, a gun battle immediately ensued when the soldiers encountered the 10-man NPA insurgents at their encampment site.

The gun battle lasted for 10 minutes until the suspected rebels were forced to retreat.

Government forces recovered an M653 rifle and an M14 rifle, along with several magazines, a caliber .45 pistol, an anti-personnel mine, and assorted ammunition.

Also recovered were medical kits and the insurgents' personal belongings, which also contained subversive documents, as well as documents described by the state forces with high intelligence value.*