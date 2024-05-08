Extreme heat in Western Visayas over, Pagasa says

Extreme heat due to the El Niño phenomenon is over as residents of Western Visayas will experience isolated thunderstorms across the region, Ferdinand Rubin, weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in Western Visayas, said Wednesday, May 8.

Rubin said that the rainy season in the country will be delayed due to the El Niño phenomenon that brought drought to the Philippines.

The rainy season, highlighted by the La Niña phenomenon, will come either at the end of May or early June, he added.

"Generally, the weather will remain fine across Western Visayas with hot and warm weather caused by the Easterly Wind," Rubin said.

He said that we may expect more thunderstorms from time to time.

"Temperatures will slowly become cooler," he pointed out, adding that the rains in several areas "are not enough to quench the dry land."

"We should be vigilant because if the rains fall early in the morning, expect high temperatures during noontime, or in the afternoon," Rubin said.*