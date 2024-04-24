‘FACE THE CONSEQUENCES’ | Bacolod employee in hot water over alleged tampered receipts

A regular employee assigned to the Bacolod City Treasurer's office is now in hot water for allegedly tampering with the city's receipt.

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said Wednesday, April 24, that the employee should face the consequences.

"I do not have to repeat myself over and over again, and we will continue in doing it (fight corruption)," he said.

He added the employee involved will face a criminal case.

The mayor noted that the said employee was already reassigned to another assignment.

Benitez said the City Legal Office is now preparing the charges against the employee.

Jose Antonio Robello, deputy officer-in-charge of Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO), said the complaint was reported to the city's program " Isugid mo Kay Mayor."

He said the male complainant was apprehended by BTAO on April 18 for not wearing a helmet and no driver's license. His motorcycle was also towed by BTAO.

He added that he was fined P1,300, but the CTO's cashier assigned at BTAO tampered with the receipt.

Robello noted that the complainant paid P1,300, but its printing receipt showed P300 and the cashier just wrote the number "1" using a ballpen to make it P1,300.

Robello said he went to the City Treasurer's Office for an investigation and they found out that the cashier remitted the P300 only.

He said they already requested the City Treasurer's Office to assign a new cashier at BTAO.*