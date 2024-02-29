F.A.I.T.H. Food Always In The Home

FAITH is believing in God; a complete trust and devotion to someone or a belief. Faith is knowing that something is even if we do not see it.

A month ago, I shared about the “Haven of Hope in the City.” It speaks about Virlanie FAITH, an open day center (ODC) in Bacolod. ODC is a shelter, a place where beneficiaries (street children and youth at risk) can wash and cook their meals, among other things. They can also choose to join ODC’s programs.

I finally met with Mr. Dominque Lemay (Kuya Dom), the French Social Worker who founded Virlanie Foundation in Makati and Luzon and Virlanie FAITH here in Negros Occidental.

Dominque Lemay (Kuya Dom), a French Social Worker, needed to finish his thesis about street children in a third world country. He was deciding between Nicaragua, Madagascar, and the Philippines. A devout Catholic, he went to a church in Paris and prayed that he will make the right decision. He also asked God to join him in his next journey….The Philippines. His faith brought him here in the Philippines. He arrived with limited funds and did not speak English, only German and French.

Incidentally, while working in Caritas in Paris, he met Most Rev. Antonio Fortich, Bishop of the Diocese of Bacolod. They became good friends. He heard about the plight of the sugar workers and other stories. Kuya Dom’s first visit in the Philippines was in Bacolod through Manila.

It was a life changing moment for him. It became clear that his mission is to give love to the street children and youth at risk and provide them with safe places. He partnered with Social Workers to form a foundation to house street children. This foundation closed in 1991 and so, in 1992, he founded Virlanie Foundation (VF).

VIRLANIE, a combination of his children’s names, Foundation, is an organization for the poor, abandoned, orphaned, neglected and abuse children. Thanks to French volunteers and donors, he was able to build a home for them. Virlanie presented their programs for the children – education, medical needs and more. Homes were built for children with special needs and unprivileged children and youth.

Virlanie Foundation came to Negros Occidental in 2017 to launch an open day center in Bacolod City for the street children and youth at risk. Another project in 2019 was to build a residential facility for young adults with special needs. This facility is in Ma-ao, Bago City.

VF Management then conceptualized to establish a separate entity in Negros Occidental. It was finalized in 2019 and in 2021, VF turned over completely the management of ODC Negros and the farm to Virlanie FAITH, Inc.

Virlanie FAITH is preparing a facility for young adults with special needs specifically with mental disabilities in Bago City.

The FAITH farm is an organic farm community that will be home to thirty (30) beneficiaries with mental disabilities. They would have access to basic infrastructures, equipment, health, education, and social services to reach more autonomy. The farm will also welcome another thirty (30) more non-residents for training and skills development.

The farm will also be a sustainable project that will satisfy the community’s nutritional needs and hopefully, an income generating center.

Kuya Dom and the Virlanie FAITH staff are looking forward to the arrival of about fifteen (15) beneficiaries this coming April. Others will arrive in the next months this year.

It is also noted that La Consolation College recently signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to collaborate with Virlanie FAITH in supporting disadvantaged children.

If you also wish to share your time, talent, or treasures, please visit them at Cordova Avenue, Hospital Road in Barangay 18 or check out their Facebook page “Virlanie FAITH, Inc.” Someone is waiting to be assisted.

Be a blessing today!*