Fake police official arrested for robbery extortion

A MAN who posed as a police official and allegedly involved in 16 counts of robbery extortion was arrested during an entrapment operation outside the Days Inn Hotel, Golden Field in Barangay Singcang-Airport, Bacolod City, on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

Police identified the suspect as alias "John," also known as “Police Major Calsado,” 38, a resident of Koronadal City, South Cotabato.

Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) records showed the suspect was arrested by operatives of City Intelligence Unit and Police Station 8 around 12:45 p.m. following extortion complaints amounting P700,000 and posing as a police major to deceive the victims.

Police recovered from the suspect’s possession P3,000 cash, P18,000 boodleoney, cellular phone and Mitsubishi Mirage vehicle.

The suspect is detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 8. He will be charged with robbery extortion and usurpation of authority.

BCPO reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the public from individuals exploiting the name of law enforcement, and assured the community that all violators will be held accountable.

The BCPO also seized an estimated P986,000 worth of a substance believed to be shabu in separate drug busts in Bacolod City on November 28 and 29.

The operation also led to the arrest of alias "Mar,” 22, a resident of Purok Malipayon, Barangay 12; alias "Fran," 18, a resident of Barangay Estefania, and alias "Ann," 26, a resident of Barangay Tangub, all in Bacolod City.

BCPO records revealed alias "Mar" was arrested by operatives of Police Station 2 after he sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer in Purok Narra Bay Bay, Barangay 8 around 12:15 a.m. on November 29.

Police recovered from the suspect’s possession several sachets of shabu weighing 65 grams with estimated market value of P442,000, P11,000 boodle money, sling bag and P500 cash.

Aliases " Fran and Ann" were also arrested by operatives of Police Station 8 in Purok Villa, Barangay Tangub, at 9:17 p.m. on November 28.

Police found them several sachets of shabu weighing 88 grams with estimated market value of P544,000, the marked money and a wallet.

The suspects are currently detained at the custodial facility of Police Stations 2 and 8. They will be charged with violation of Republic Act 9164 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (MAP)