Fall Armyworm damage reaches P38M

The infestation of fall armyworm has caused damage to corn worth P38,074,800 based on the report of Provincial Agriculturist Dina Genzola to Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson as of July 31, 2024.

Localities that incurred damages are Himamaylan City, Hinoba-an, Isabela, La Castellana, Murcia, Moises Padilla, Calatrava, Sipalay City, Ilog, San Carlos City and Don Salvador Benedicto.

Lacson said the provincial government has purchased P3 million worth of pesticides which will be distributed to the affected farmers. (TDE)