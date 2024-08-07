Bacolod

Fall Armyworm damage reaches P38M

INFESTED. Sugarcane plant attacked by fall armyworms in Barangay Cabadiangan, Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental during a monitoring in this undated photo. Nine local government units are affected as of June 27, 2024, the latest report of the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist showed. (Photo courtesy of Atty. Dino Yulo Facebook)
The infestation of fall armyworm has caused damage to corn worth P38,074,800  based on the report of Provincial Agriculturist Dina Genzola to Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson as of July 31, 2024.

Localities that incurred damages are Himamaylan City, Hinoba-an, Isabela, La Castellana, Murcia, Moises Padilla, Calatrava, Sipalay City, Ilog, San Carlos City and Don Salvador Benedicto.

Lacson said the provincial government has purchased P3 million worth of pesticides which will be distributed to the affected farmers. (TDE)

