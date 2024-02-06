FALSIFICATION OF PUBLIC DOCS | Alleged suspect behind fake business permits falls in entrapment operation

The entrapment operation of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) over the weekend led to the arrest of the alleged suspect behind the issuance of fake business permits in Bacolod City.

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Benitez said Monday, February 5, that a thorough investigation is being conducted to prevent such illegal activity from hurting the tax collection of the city.

City Legal Officer Atty. Romeo Carlos Ting Jr. said inquest proceedings were conducted Monday after the NBI-Bacolod filed a case for violation of Articles 172 and 176 of the Revised Penal Code on Falsification of Public Documents against the suspect, who was identified as Jamoun Oliveros.

Ting said the owner of the establishment, identified as Rodrigo Diose, Jr., could also be charged with conspiracy.

Ting said the fake documents allegedly done by the suspect in an establishment located at the Plaza Mart include other government documents and Identification cards that appeared to be so real.

Benitez warned the public to always scan the quick response (QR) codes of the business permits to check on their authenticity.

The suspect said they charge their clients from P1,000 to P1,300 for fake business permits, which is way below the legal one being processed and computed at the city's Permit and Licensing Office.

Benitez said that so far, there is already an increase and improvement in the city's business tax collection, and he expects it to be higher soon.

Ting, meanwhile, clarified that the case that resulted from the entrapment operation over the weekend is different from the case against three city employees, who are also under NBI investigation, for alleged fake business permits.*