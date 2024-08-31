Familiaran designated as acting mayor

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has designated Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran as acting mayor from August 30 until September 2, 2024.

Familiaran said the mayor along with the members of the City Council and the department heads will hold a budget hearing in Thailand.

“I’m also included but, no one is left here so I decided to stay,” he said.

He added the city officials and the department heads traveled on Friday afternoon, August 30, after office hours.

Familiaran noted that the travel was also approved by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and it’s the personal expenses of the mayor and not charged by the city government.

“It’s a weekend so it’s the break of the department heads,” Familiaran said./MAP