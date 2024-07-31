Familiaran warns public vs online posers

Bacolod City Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran has advised the public to be more vigilant and cautious against fake social media accounts using the names of public officials.

Familiaran was informed that an unidentified person was using his name and picture on Facebook.

He said the modus of the “poser” invites his friends on Facebook to join in a Zoom meeting to receive P7,000 cash and another P1,000 to P50,000 every day.

“Once you click the link, the “poser” will automatically withdraw your cash in Gcash,” he added.

Familiaran noted that the “poser” also sent messages to some members of the local media that allegedly asked for help and money.

“This is not a new modus so we must be vigilant in using our social media accounts. Let’s be careful in accepting and replying to the messages to avoid untoward incidents,” Familiaran said.

He said in previous years, “posers” were also using his name on Facebook and asking for money.

“I appeal to the people to be vigilant of these fake social media accounts,” he added./ MAP