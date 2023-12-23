Family brings Christmas cheer to Isabela IP kids

A prominent family in Isabela town invited 160 indigenous peoples’ (IP) children from the eight barangays for their annual tradition “to bring smiles to those in need,” Dec. 17.

The family of Sangguniang Bayan Member Eduardo “Moks” Española and his wife Rhona Española, continued their Christmas Outreach program dubbed "Handum Mo, Ulikdon Ko" to the barangays of Cabcab, Banogbanog, Camang-camang (Marikudo Settlement), Sikatuna, Makilignit, San Agustin, Amin, and Riverside.

Together with Torillo and Española Family, school supplies, raincoat, shorts, tshirts, clothes, shoes, slippers, vitamins, toys, school uniforms were some of the wishes of indigenous peoples’ (IP) children that were granted last weekend.

The outreach had been a tradition every December of the late Dadilos Espanola for more than 26 years already. His son, Eduardo, decided to continue this year the initiative for IP kids bringing it closer to their community held in Brgy. San Agustin.

“This holiday season, we set out on a mission to bring smiles and happiness to the children and to those in need. This is one way to show and spread our gratitude and also to recognize our IP community's valuable contribution in preserving our cultural heritage,” said Espanola.

He added that it also to support his fellow SB member and the first Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representative of Isabela, Teresita “Nanay Dayco” Sinceda. She was awarded “Gawad Gabay para sa Katutubo” in recognition of her expertise as cultural master.

The outreach was attended by Mayor Irene Montilla, Vice Mayor Juan Miguel Montilla, Brgy. Captain of San Agustin Marybell Rendon, and SK Federation President Therese Celo. (PR)