Farmer groups submit anti-GMO position paper to Lacson

IN A move to protect Negros Occidental's genetically modified organisms (GMOs)-free status, the Masipag Provincial Consultative Body (PCB)-Negros submitted a position paper to Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, opposing the entry of the GMO crops in the province.

The position paper, which was submitted on October 14, 2025, was signed by at least 3,000 farmers women, youth, and academics from the 5th and 6th Districts of Negros Occidental.

Magsasaka at Siyentipiko para sa Pag-unlad ng Agrikultura (Masipag) is a farmer-led network of farmers, scientists, and non-government organizations.

It works toward the sustainable management of biodiversity, empowering farmers with control over their agricultural resources, production, and traditional knowledge.

The position paper's cover letter was signed by representatives of several farmers' associations, including Argene Seron of Kabuhiaan (Kabankalan City), Archilles Yunson of Kamalig (Kabankalan City), Myrna Decendario of AMMCA (Candoni), Ronald Tabotabo of Casawa (Cauayan), and Rogelio Tondo of MALA Association (Ilog).

The petitioners opposed the proposed GMO Regulatory Ordinance, arguing that cultivating GMO crops would threaten local food production, biodiversity, and farmers' seed sovereignty.

They also warned that it could undermine Negros Occidental's food security and its reputation as the "Organic Capital of the Philippines."

Masipag PCB-Negros also earlier submitted an open letter to the Provincial Government signed by the leaders of 54 people's organizations.

The letter called on officials to “uphold a GMO-free Negros” and to “protect our farmers, food, and environment.”

Their position papers amplify the growing opposition among the people of Negros to the proposed GMO Regulatory Ordinance, which is currently being deliberated by the Provincial Board.

In September 2025, four separate position papers from 82 organizations were also submitted to the Provincial Capitol, demonstrating broad-based opposition to the proposed GMO ordinance.

The documents were submitted by the GMO-Free Coalition signed by leaders of 39 organizations and companies in Negros Occidental. (MAP)