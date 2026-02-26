Farmer nabbed for illegal possession of firearm

THE Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) has intensified its campaign against loose firearms, leading to the recovery of unlicensed firearms during a search warrant operation in Purok Super L, Barangay Pandanon, Don Salvador Benedicto, Negros Occidental, on February 26, 2026.

The operation also led to the arrest of a suspect identified as alias “Leto,” 57, a farmer, a resident of the said village.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, chief of the PRO-NIR Public Information Office, said the operation was carried out by operatives of the Don Salvador Municipal Police Station following a report from a concerned citizen that Leto allegedly caused a public disturbance while intoxicated and carrying a firearm, creating fear and concern among the residents.

She said the operatives conducted casing, surveillance, and firearms verification to validate the report, which revealed that he is not a licensed firearm holder.

Police recovered from the suspect one caliber .45 pistol, one caliber .45 steel magazine, four pieces of live ammunition for caliber .45 pistol, one caliber .38 revolver, and five pieces of live ammunition for caliber .38 revolver.

Malong said this successful operation highlights PRO-NIR’s steadfast dedication to lawful, professional, and community-centered policing.

"Through meticulous planning, coordinated action, and strict adherence to legal protocols, PRO-NIR reinforces its commitment to ensuring public safety, strengthening community trust, and promoting a secure environment where citizens can live and work without fear," she said.

The suspect is detained at the custodial facility of Don Salvador Benedicto Municipal Police Station. He is facing charges for violation of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. (MAP)