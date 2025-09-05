Farmer shot dead in Toboso town, NPA claims killing

A FARMER was shot to death by an unidentified assailant in Sitio Vergara, Barangay Bug-ang, Toboso, Negros Occidental Thursday, September 4, 2025.

Police identified the fatality as alias "Bemboy," 35, a resident of Barangay Bug-ang, Toboso.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, chief of the Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) Public Information Office, said the victim was driving his motorcycle around 6:45 a.m. when two unidentified assailants waylaid him and fired at him several times.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died on the spot.

Police recovered from the scene of the crime one empty shell of a caliber 5.56mm and five empty shells of a caliber .45.

Investigation showed the victim had just dropped off his son at school before the incident.

Malong said the Toboso Municipal Police Station has been directed to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the motive and identity of the suspects.

On the same day, the Roselyn Jean Pelle Command of the New People’s Army (NPA) released a statement claiming that a team of red fighters executed Bemboy.

It said Bemboy was monitoring members of a cooperative in Barangay Bug-ang and accusing them of being NPA supporters.

They added that Bemboy was an intelligence asset of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP). He allegedly guided the 62nd Infantry Battalion in raiding their camp in Sitio Magtuod in the same village in 2008.

On September 3, 2025, the NPA also issued a statement claiming responsibility for the killing of a former village councilman at Hacienda Cabayao, Barangay San Pablo, Manapla, Negros Occidental, on Wednesday.

Moreover, Malong said PRO-NIR Regional Director Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay strongly condemned the act of violence.

"We are mobilizing all available resources to ensure justice is served for the victim and his family. Rest assured that PRO-NIR remains steadfast in safeguarding our communities, even in far-flung areas," Malong said.

The PRO-NIR assured the public that all angles are being pursued and close coordination with AFP counterparts is underway to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, a policeman was injured after he was stabbed by a suspect during a hot pursuit operation in Barangay Milagrosa, Sta. Catalina, Negros Oriental, on Wednesday evening, September 3, 2025.

Malong said the policeman, holding the rank of Police Executive Master Sergeant and assigned to the Sta. Catalina Municipal Police Station, sustained an injury to his right eye.

Investigation revealed that the police officer and his team responded to a stabbing incident involving residents of the said barangay.

Malong said barangay officials informed the responding team that the suspect, a 35-year-old resident of Barangay Milagrosa, Sta. Catalina, Negros Oriental, was hiding inside his house.

Police immediately conducted a hot pursuit operation to apprehend him. However, while in the act of making the arrest, Malong said the suspect suddenly stabbed the police officer, hitting him in the right eye.

The policeman was brought to Ace Hospital in Bayawan City, Negros Oriental.

Malong said the suspect tried to escape by jumping out of a window but was pursued and arrested by responding officers near a river in the barangay.

Before his apprehension, the suspect attacked a 58-year-old store owner who refused to sell him liquor.

The victim asked him to go home, but the suspect threatened and stabbed her several times.

The victim sustained multiple stab wounds and was brought to Ace Hospital in Bayawan City.

The PRO-NIR assured that appropriate charges will be filed against the suspect, who is detained at the custodial facility of the Sta. Catalina Municipal Police Station. (MAP)