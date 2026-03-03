Farmers, fisherfolk groups seek revocation of land conversion in Sicogon

LEADERS and members of various farmers and fisherfolk associations in Sicogon Island in Carles, Iloilo, have filed a petition for revocation of Department of Agrarian Reform-Central Office (Darco) order covering one parcel of land with an area of 334 hectares in Carles.

Jether Regodoz, Buaya Farmers and Fisherfolks Association (Buffa) Inc. representative, said they filed the petition before Darco on February 19, 2026 against the Sicogon Development Corporation (Sedico) and Ayala Land Incorporated (ALI) after the validity of the land use conversion from agricultural to tourism lapsed on March 1, 2026.

He said they filed petition for revocation of the land use conversion order because of ALI’s non-compliance on DAR’s directive for the development of the Island.

He added that they sought assistance from the DAR-Western Visayas for the filing of revocation of the land use conversion complaint to Darco.

Regodoz noted that ALI failed to comply with Darco’s order or the compliance of the Comprehensive Framework Agreement (CFA) such as the resettlement, livelihood and training projects, agricultural area, and employment opportunities.

In 2010, Negrense businessman Alfredo Luis “Dave” Sarrosa and his father, Edgardo Sarrosa, initiated negotiations with ALI through Emmanuel Jalandoni for the development of Sicogon Island as a world-class eco-tourism destination, with inclusive plans for livelihood, resettlement, and agricultural land distribution for the Federation of Sicogon Island Farmers and Fisherfolks Association (Fesiffa).

Sarrosa earlier urged ALI to deliver its commitment to the development of Sicogon Island in Carles, Iloilo.

“Promises broken, development stalled, and a future hijacked by deceit -- marginalized people left in the dust. It’s time for justice to be served to the people of Sicogon Island. Fifteen long years of no development, no employment, and broken commitments—it’s time we make things right,” Sarrosa said.

He said he is seeking justice and calling for public support to give the people of Sicogon what they have long been denied: prosperity, quality of life, and progress.

“We stand with the people of Sicogon Island, who have been denied their rightful place in their own home. The failure to fulfill these promises has sparked outrage and calls for greater accountability in land development and indigenous rights,” he added.

Sarrosa, a stockholder owning at least 25 percent of Coral Holdings Incorporated, which in turn owns 40.86 percent of Sideco, said he continues to look after the welfare of the people whom they have nurtured, protected, and supported for decades, even during times of calamities and uncertainty.

Eufemio Alcala Jr. and Jan Jan Bernal, Fesiffa representatives, said they have been waiting for nearly 15 years for ALI to fulfill their promises.

“They implemented some projects, but many things remain unfinished,” they said.

They added that ALI failed to deliver their promises to the people of Sicogon Island which include livelihood, employment, among others.

Lyn Lacson, Alipata, Kapayapaan Pagkakaisa at Kaunlaran (Akapka) representative, and Roland Velarde, Uswagon representative, also supported the petition for revocation land conversion.

The group leaders also expressed gratitude to Sarrosa for helping the 256 residents of Sicogon Island. (MAP)