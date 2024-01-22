Farmers, fishers lauded for role in food security, agri productivity dev’t

Agricultural and Fishery Council (AFC) recently held the Interaction and Volunteers’ Day which aimed to provide AFC volunteers a chance to celebrate achievements, promote camaraderie and recognize the importance of shared initiatives in contributing to the province’s agriculture and fisheries industry.

The activity was held at the FTMON Function Hall in Bacolod City, January 19. It was attended by Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson

The Negros Occidental AFC is composed of 25 city and municipal AFCs with more than 1,000 farmers/fishery association members whose primary task is to identify and assess the diverse needs and resources of their respective areas, and act as consultative and advisory bodies of the local agriculture and fishery initiatives.

They also participate in policy assessment and formulation in consultation with government and non-government organizations in agriculture and fishery development.

Lacson expressed support to the council volunteers and lauded them for being partners in the food security and agricultural productivity development agenda of the Provincial Government. (PR)