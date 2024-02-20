Farmers group to continue selling rice at P25 per kilo

Despite the dry spell that is affecting some farmers in Negros Occidental, a farmers group said they will continue selling rice at P25 per kilo.

Pedro Limpangog, president of Federation of Irrigators Association Central Negros-Bago River Irrigation System, said Monday, February 19, said that around 400 individuals recently availed of rice at P25 per kilo in Pulupandan town.

"We will collect our produce, especially during harvest time next month and sell rice at a very low cost to senior citizens, persons with disability and the less fortune or indigent residents,” Limpangog said.

The Bago River Irrigation System covers around 11,000 hectares of rice fields in central Negros.

Limpangog said because of the dry spell, the National Irrigation Administration (NIA-BRIS) will implement water delivery system or scheduled water in areas covered.

He also said farmers are having a break even in their production.

Because of the irrigation system, areas covered by NIA-BRIS is not affected by the dry spell unlike in the southern part of the province.

Meanwhile, Limpangog also said that they have been closely monitoring the irrigation system against garbages dump by some residents.

NIA-BRIS, he said, has been coordinating with the barangays to closely monitor against some residents who carelessly throw their garbage to the irrigation canals.*