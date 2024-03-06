FARMGATE PRICES LOW | Lacson backs DA probe on possible pork price manipulation

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson is supporting the investigation into a possible price manipulation that caused the high cost of pork.

"If the Department of Agriculture (DA) feels that there is a price manipulation, let them investigate and make a report," Lacson said.

However, Lacson said he got some information that the price of pork is going down already.

"Maybe by Bacolod opening up, it allowed more pork products to come in," Lacson said.

A check with a local lechon seller revealed that the price of lechon now is pegged at P900 per kilo. Pork is sold at P420 per kilo in Bacolod City.

The DA is eyeing possible price manipulation in the surge in the retail prices of pork in the Visayas and Mindanao.

The price hike occurred even as farmgate prices of pork remain low at P180 per kilo, DA Assistant Secretary Arnel De Mesa said in a press conference.

He said the retail price of pork in the Visayas and Mindanao increased by P10 per kilo.

He also said that they will coordinate with the local government through the local price coordinating council to know the reason behind the high retail price.

Hog raisers in the province said the shortage of supply was due to massive pig deaths caused by African swine fever and hog cholera.*