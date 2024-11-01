Farming is allowed within Kanlaon's 4 km danger zone

Farming will be allowed within the 4- 4-kilometer danger zone of Mt. Kanlaon, Raul Fernandez, Office of Civil Defense 6 head said.

This is an amendment to the resolution of Kanlaon's Protected Area Management Board declaring Kanlaon Volcano’s 4-kilometer permanent danger zone as a Strict Protection Zone, Thursday, Oct. 24 based on the recommendation of the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office 6 which is also chaired by Fernandez.

A Strict Protection Zone would strictly prohibit living or farming in the area, which means all human activities would be prohibited.

Fernandez said the declaration will be their legal basis for seeking assistance from the national government to relocate and provide homes for affected families. PAMB data shows that there are still about 50 to 60 households in the 4-km permanent danger zone, he said.

Fernandez said they encourage the planting of fruit trees. He also emphasized that staying in the danger zone is prohibited.

Fernandez also said that La Castellana Mayor Rhumyla Mangilimutan has already identified a possible relocation site for the affected families on three hectares of land in Barangay Manghanoy. (TDE)