‘Aton Ini!’: Discover the best of Bacolod at Saludad, PHINMA Properties' new township

With this, Saludad also features key offerings from the PHINMA Group, particularly accessible, quality learning right within the township from PHINMA Education and hotel and event spaces from PHINMA Hospitality that showcase Bacolod’s signature warmth and charm.

Designed by the renowned architectural firm Royal Pineda+, Saludad’s fan-shaped masterplan reflects Bacolod’s culture and natural beauty. With views of Mt. Silay, Mt. Mandalagan, and Mt. Kanlaon as its focal points, the development seamlessly incorporates modern Filipino sensibility and practical luxury. Every corner of Saludad pays homage to the city’s traditions, landscape, and creative spirit.

PHINMA Properties has also envisioned Saludad with sustainability at its core. Green walkways, pocket gardens, and tree-lined paths are interwoven throughout the community, ensuring that nature is always close by. These spaces promote an active, balanced lifestyle that reflects the Bacolodnon way of life, where community and wellness are deeply intertwined.