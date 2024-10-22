‘Aton Ini!’: Discover the best of Bacolod at Saludad, PHINMA Properties' new township

Bacolod celebrates yet another milestone in local development and everyday living as PHINMA Properties proudly unveils its new township Saludad, a master-planned community that brings together the city’s rich culture, natural beauty, and modern conveniences.
In partnership with JEPP Real Estate Co, the 21-hectare mixed-use development embodies the very essence of Bacolod—“Aton Ini!—a phrase which means “this is ours.” Saludad represents the best of the city, offering a seamless blend of local heritage, lush green spaces, and thoughtfully designed homes nestled in the heart of the city. More than a place to live in, Saludad is a community where the traditions of Bacolod meet modern living, creating a community that balances tradition with progress and addresses’ Bacolodnons’ ever-evolving needs.
With this, Saludad also features key offerings from the PHINMA Group, particularly accessible, quality learning right within the township from PHINMA Education and hotel and event spaces from PHINMA Hospitality that showcase Bacolod’s signature warmth and charm.
Designed by the renowned architectural firm Royal Pineda+, Saludad’s fan-shaped masterplan reflects Bacolod’s culture and natural beauty. With views of Mt. Silay, Mt. Mandalagan, and Mt. Kanlaon as its focal points, the development seamlessly incorporates modern Filipino sensibility and practical luxury. Every corner of Saludad pays homage to the city’s traditions, landscape, and creative spirit.
PHINMA Properties has also envisioned Saludad with sustainability at its core. Green walkways, pocket gardens, and tree-lined paths are interwoven throughout the community, ensuring that nature is always close by. These spaces promote an active, balanced lifestyle that reflects the Bacolodnon way of life, where community and wellness are deeply intertwined.
As Bacolod continues to evolve, Saludad stands as a proud testament to the city’s rich heritage and promising future—a community that is distinctly Bacolod, distinctly yours.
Give yourself and your family a life that is complete — in an address that is distinctly Bacolod, where connections are deeper and experiences are richer. Visit https://phinmaproperties.com/saludad-township/. (PR)