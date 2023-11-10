FINSI boosts nationwide connectivity with accelerated tower construction.

FIBER Infrastructure and Network Services Inc. (FINSI), a frontrunner in providing engineering and technology solutions within the Telecommunications, Energy, and Infrastructure sectors, is actively advancing digital connectivity and sustainability across the nation through its accelerated efforts in tower construction.

In the first six months of the year, FINSI marked significant achievements by constructing communication towers in vital locations such as CALABARZON, Central Luzon, Cagayan, and Ilocos Norte. These efforts have played a pivotal role in strengthening businesses and local communities by providing them with improved connectivity.

FINSI has set ambitious goals to complete additional tower builds in Batangas and Laguna within the coming month, with a focus on eventual nationwide integration.

FINSI General Manager Marc Kerveillant emphasized the company's mission, stating “With our unwavering commitment to enhancing engineering and infrastructure, FINSI is dedicated to contributing to the nation's progress by strategically erecting towers in key areas in the country.”

FINSI's proficiency extends across a wide array of infrastructure solutions. This includes not only project management and implementation but also network and infrastructure management, quality and safety oversight, and the management of facilities, assets, and materials.

Asticom Group of Companies President and Chief executive officer Mharicar Castillo-Reyes expressed the company's broader vision: "Driven by our commitment to improving people's lives through digital transformation, FINSI's efforts are aligned with our core mission. As FINSI extends its reach beyond the telecommunications sector and ventures into the tower erection industries, our ultimate goal remains to bridge the connectivity gap and foster nationwide growth and progress."

FINSI's initiatives go beyond mere infrastructure. It is also a proactive participant in sustainability projects. A prime example of this commitment is its collaboration with an electric vehicle company to launch the country's first battery-swapping system network for electric scooters.

By actively engaging in rapid tower construction and championing sustainability, FINSI reaffirms its dedication to supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. This is particularly evident in their alignment with UN SDG No. 9, which underscores the importance of infrastructure and innovation as vital catalysts for economic growth and societal development.

Through these concerted efforts, FINSI continues to pave the way for a more connected and sustainable future.