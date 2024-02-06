Globe Group, UK Embassy unite to bolster cybersecurity initiatives

GLOBE Group and the British Embassy in the Philippines have come together to bolster the Philippines’ digital infrastructure defenses. This support was a focal point of discussion at the UK Cybersecurity Reception, an event that highlighted the critical need for enhanced cybersecurity measures in the country.

During the Fireside Chat on "Cybersecurity capacity building needs in the Philippines and the UK," Lawyer Irish Salandanan-Almeida, Globe Group’s Chief Privacy Officer, articulated the company’s extensive measures in combating the digital threats intensified by the pandemic.

She noted Globe's combined strategy of technological advancement, talent development, and public awareness, which includes offering cybersecurity solutions, implementing robust content filtering systems, and spearheading educational initiatives.