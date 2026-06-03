Mercury Drug Foundation holds NCD awareness walk in Negros Occidental

More than 2,000 participants joined the 14th Walk for Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) Awareness organized by Mercury Drug Foundation, Inc. on May 17 at The District North Point in Talisay City, Negros Occidental.

The annual activity aims to promote healthier lifestyles and strengthen public awareness on non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, cancer and chronic respiratory illnesses.

The event marked the first time the nationwide advocacy walk was held in Bacolod and Negros Occidental since the program started in 2012.