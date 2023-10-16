Feature

SM Supermalls throws unforgettable fiesta for Bacoleños

SM City Bacolod opens the 2023 Masskara Festival with AweSM Bacolod revelry.

Celebrating the vibrant culture, creativity, and indomitable spirit of the people of Bacolod City, this year’s Masskara Festival is expected to be the biggest celebration yet, with SM Supermalls bringing three weeks of merry-making from the streets into the 13-hectare SM City Bacolod.

The first two weeks have gone by with the Bacolod mall hosting the MassKara Festival’s biggest events, making it a full-packed celebration in the City of Smiles.

At the start of the month, Bacoleño visual artist Jojo Vito, whose mask creations have donned the Fil-Am Independence Day parades in New York, launched a month-long exhibit dubbed Festive Faces at the Park Inn’s Art Cove, an artspace adjacent to the north wing of SM City Bacolod. Meanwhile, the Miss MassKara Bacolod has held pre-coronation pageants at the mall, giving the public a chance to know the 15 beauties vying for the ultimate MassKara queen titles.

This festival was also designed for sports enthusiasts to participate and enjoy. One of the biggest features of the MassKarlympics is the 10-Ball Billiards Tournament pitting 122 players in a 5-day elimination round. Amongst the participants were legends of the sport, Efren “Bata” Reyes and Francisco “Django” Bustamante. Bacolod Mayor Albee Benitez and city councilors also played against Reyes and Bustamante in exhibition games to the delight of game watchers.

K-Fever also hits the MassKara, with the mall hosting Korean cultural performances and the concert of up-and-coming Korean boyband phenomenon Vi’enx. With their pop idol charm and strong stage presence, their weekend concert was a hit among fanatics.

“The Masskara Festival holds a special place in our hearts, as it symbolizes the resiliency, spirit, and unity of this remarkable city,” SM Supermalls Steven Tan exclaimed. “We are honored to be part of this grand celebration, year after year. This is our way of thanking the Bacoleños for their continuous support and for embracing SM City Bacolod as an integral part of their everyday lives.”

In addition to the month-long AweSM Bacolod sale, the mall has partnered with the Bacolod City Government and the Bacolod Yuhum Foundation to host sports events, mall concerts, celebrity appearances, fan meetings, and a food festival.

Upcoming events for this highlight week are: the MSME Bacolod Trade Fair on October 16-22, the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra performance on October 18, Jollibee Road Show on October 20, Masskaladlawan Comedy Show and Tikal Competition on October 20, Fumiya Meet and Greet on October 20, Viu Mall Show with Bea Alonzo and Dennis Trillow, the AweSM Inasal Festival on October 20-22, and the Content Creators Gathering on October 22.

Opened on March 1, 2007, SM City Bacolod is the first SM Supermall in the Negros Island and the third in Visayas. Its holding company, real estate developer SM Prime, is expanding the property to include National University, among others, in the SM Complex which is already hosting the mall, the SMX Convention Center and Park Inn Radisson.

Tan added: “Our journey together has been incredible, and the support that our customers, our partner Negrense entrepreneurs, and the city government have shown to SM City Bacolod has been overwhelming. We are immensely grateful for their constant patronage, which has played a vital role in making SM City Bacolod a preferred destination for shopping, entertainment, and leisure activities.” (PR)

This supermall is one with the local government's thrust for Super City Bacolod status
Mayor Albee Benitez goes up against Filipino billards king Efren "Bata" Reyes in an exhibition game of the MassKaralympics 10-ball tournament at the mall.
Mayor Albee Benitez
Miss Bacolod MassKara candidate Marianel Tan was chosen Miss SM Store Bacolod at the pageant's corporate night over the weekend. Tan takes home a pre-pageant prize of P10,000 worth of SM Gift Certificates, awarded by The SM Store Bacolod executives Willie Gamboa and Elka Torrejon.
K-fever feels with new Korean boyband, Vi'enx performing live in Bacolod
Mallgoers enjoying a festive event at SM City Bacolod.
Extreme sports enthusiasts participate in skateboarding bike skills competitions.
Skateboard participant at the Vans MassKararad Games.
MASSKARA EVENT HIGHLIGHT. The Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra will perform live and free at the Main Atrium of SM City Bacolod on October 18, 5 p.m. The public is encouraged to watch this rare treat from the City of Bacolod, Yuhum Foundation and SM City Bacolod.
