‘Ferdie’ hits 29 houses in Bacolod

The southwest monsoon, or habagat, enhanced by Tropical Storm Ferdie hit at least 29 houses in Bacolod City.

Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD) records showed as of 6:30 p.m. Monday, September 16, a total of 23 houses were damaged and six houses were destroyed.

Most of the affected residents were from Barangays Pahanocoy, Vista Alegre, Mansilingan, Alijis, Granada, Handumanan, and Pta. Taytay, Estefania, Taculing, and Singcang-Airport.

Some houses were damaged due to floods and fallen trees.

Alma Gustilo, officer-in-charge of DSSD, said they will conduct a validation this week and there’s a possibility that the damaged and destroyed houses will also increase.

Those houses that were destroyed will receive P15,000 in cash assistance and P10,000 for damaged houses.

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez earlier ordered the DSSD and Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) to monitor and ensure the delivery of assistance to the families affected by floods due to heavy rains triggered by the southwest monsoon or habagat enhanced by Tropical Storm Ferdie.

As of September 16, 2024, a total of 10 barangays were affected by floods due to heavy rains with a total of 482 families or 1,589 individuals.

The affected villages were Barangays 39, Sum-ag, Pahanocoy, Singcang-Airport, Cabug, Taculing, Punta Taytay, Mansilingan, Handumanan and Alijis.

The affected families were evacuated to various schools within their barangays and some of them already returned to their homes. /MAP.