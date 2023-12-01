Ferrer is acting governor

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson designated Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer as the acting governor and Board Member Manuel Frederick Ko as acting vice governor from November 30 to December 3, and December 8 to December 11.

Lacson, in an executive order, stated that he will be travelling to Indonesia on November 30 for personal reasons.

"To ensure the continuous and effective delivery of basic and social services, it is necessary to designate an acting governor and acting vice vice governor to assume respective duties and responsibilities,” he said.*