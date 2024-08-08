Ferrer is acting governor until Aug 9

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson designated Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer as acting governor from August 7 to 9.

In Executive Order No. 24-29, Series of 2024 Lacson also designated Board Member Manuel Frederick Ko as Acting Vice Governor.

This is in line with Lacson’s travel in Hongkong on the said date while on official leave.

To ensure the continuous and effective delivery of basic and social services, it is necessary to designate an Acting Governor and Acting Vice Governor to assume respective duties and responsibilities, Lacson further stated in the EO. (TDE)