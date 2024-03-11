Ferrer is acting governor until March 15

Negros Occidental Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer has been designated acting governor of the province from March 11 to 15.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, in an Executive Order No. 24-08, also designated Manuel Frederick Ko as acting vice governor in the same period.

Lacson is on official travel to Japan to attend the graduation of the Negrense students enrolled in Houshin School of Healthcare in Miyakonojo, Japan, and to attend the consultative meeting with the Negrense scholars.

To ensure the continuous and effective delivery of basic and social services, it is necessary to designate an acting governor and acting vice governor to assume respective duties and responsibilities, Lacson further stated in his order.*