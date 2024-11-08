Ferrer is Acting Governor until Nov.17

Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer is acting governor from November 7 until November 17.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson in Executive Order No. 24- 4, Series of 2024 also designated Board Member Manuel Frederick Ko as Acting Vice Governor in the duration of his leave.

"As a representative of the Provincial Government, the undersigned will be on leave from November 7 to 17, 2024 and to ensure the continuous and effective delivery of basic and social services, it is necessary to designate an Acting Governor and Acting Vice Governor to assume respective duties and responsibilities," Lacson stated in his EO.

In a related development, Ferrer assured the passing of the proposed 2025 provincial budget on December 3. Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson has submitted a proposed P6,457,539,794.00 provincial budget for next year. (TDE)