Ferrer leads legislators in US study visit

Negros Occidental Fourth District Rep. Juliet Marie de Leon Ferrer led the Philippine legislators in a study visit to the United States aimed at benchmarking laws and policies on international legal cooperation.

Ferrer who chairs the House Committee on Justice and Vice-Chair Ysabel Maria J. Zamora held meetings with the U.S. Department of Justice and the American Bar Association Rule of Law Initiative (ABA ROLI) and observed hearings of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Philippine Ambassador Jose Manuel G. Romualdez reaffirmed the Embassy’s support for exchanges of visits between Philippine and U.S. legislators to share best practices and enhance inter-parliamentary cooperation. (TDE)