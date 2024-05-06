Ferrer on reported mass resignation from PDP: Let's respect their decisions

"Let's respect their decisions."

This was the reaction of Negros Occidental Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer on the reported mass resignations of the members of Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP) in the province.

"I have no knowledge about it but if they are incumbent mayors, it may arise after they moved and issued a statement that they will field somebody against Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson and we have this merger," Ferrer said, referring to the Love Negros and United Negros Alliance (Unega) alliance.

"It's their decision and it's their party so we have to respect their decisions," Ferrer said.

The mayors in the province are either members of Unega and Love Negros.

Ferrer also said that there was no order from President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. about the said mass resignation.

Both Marcos and Ferrer are not a member or official of the PDP.

Ferrer belongs to the National Unity Party (NUP).

When asked for comment, lawyer Jesus Hinlo, PDP deputy secretary-general for Visayas, said it is premature to give a comment at this time.

Bacolod Mayor Alfredo Abelardo “Albee” Benitez said on Friday, May 3, that there will soon be a mass resignation from the PDP in Negros Occidental.

Many PDP-elected government officials in Negros Occidental are members of the Love Negros–United Negros Alliance coalition that is supporting the reelection bid of Lacson.

Benitez, who ran for mayor under PDP Laban, said he is committed to supporting Lacson.

Hinlo said their party may field former Victorias mayor Francis Frederick “Wantan” Palanca for governor in 2025.

Victorias City Vice Mayor Abelardo Bantug III and nine councilors, including Palanca’s son, irrevocably resigned from the PDP on April 23 following the announcement by Hinlo that PDP may field Palanca for governor.*