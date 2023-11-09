Ferrer wants successor from southern Negros Occ.

Negros Occidental Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer said on Wednesday, November 8, that the candidate for vice governor or his successor in 2025 should come from the southern part of the province.

Ferrer made the statement after he confirmed that he would return as representative of the Fourth District in 2025 as his wife's term would end.

“There should be balance. The south of the province can be taken care of as well as the north. It's a perfect combination,” the vice governor pointed out.

Ferrer, however, refused to divulge names.

He added that he will continue the unfinished projects of his wife, incumbent Rep. Juliet Marie Ferrer, in the 4th District.

"She will retire from politics," Ferrer added.

But when asked to confirm reports that she was being dangled a post as an ambassador, Ferrer replied: "Secret."

Meanwhile, Ferrer said the commitment of the United Negros Alliance (Unega) when it formed a coalition with Love Negros is "to allow Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson to finish his term until 2028."

"After 2028, we can discuss again who we will field as a coalition for governor and vice governor," he said.*