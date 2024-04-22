Fields to finances: ‘Pagtin-ad’project empowers small farmers

In the heart of rural communities lies the backbone of our agricultural sector – the farmers. Their toil sustains nations, yet their financial resilience often hangs in the balance, subject to the uncertainty of markets and nature.

In response to this pressing need, initiatives like the advocacy Pagtin-ad have emerged, dedicated to promoting economic empowerment and financial resilience among farmers.

With a focus on uplifting farmers through essential financial knowledge and sustainable livelihood opportunities, programs like PAGTIN-AD not only aim to transform individual lives but also entire communities.

Karen Joy Lipat, the project proponent and head of the advocacy, who hails from a family of farmers, experienced first hand the struggles of her community especially during the end of the milling season when farmers are solely dependent on the sugar industry as their main source of income make them more financially vulnerable and challenged.

The project partnered with the community of Purok Dulunan and the members of Hacienda Pangulayan Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Farmers Association (HAPARBFA) in Brgy. Don Jorge Araneta, Bago City.

“We believe that by equipping farmers with the necessary knowledge, skills, and resources, we can transform rural communities, alleviate poverty, and build a more diversified income and resilient individuals,” Lipat said.

Through targeted community and program initiatives, this is to empower farmers with the tools they need to navigate economic diversification and financial literacy in order to build a brighter future for themselves and their families.

On April 12, Pagtin-ad conducted their first seminar on financial management and simple bookkeeping insightful session on financial management and simple bookkeeping.

Together with resource speaker from the Municipal Agrarian Reform Officer Domingo Gatmaitan of Bago City.

Moreover, as advocacy promotes economic diversification, they also conducted livelihood training program on food processing that is meticulously designed to provide small-scale opportunities with the essential knowledge and practical skills needed to excel in the field.

Livelihood trainer Monica Española and Lipat led the hands-on experience in food processing.

The introduction to food processing emphasized crucial aspects such as hygiene, sanitation, and food safety regulations.

Participants then dove into practical sessions, where they learn the step-by-step process of creating their own sustainable income streams, including preparing the salted egg brine solution, peanut butter making, fish deboning, and food processing.

Pagtin-ad envisions a future where farmers across all regions have access to comprehensive livelihood support and financial literacy resources, empowering them to achieve sustainable livelihood, financial knowledge, and economic resilience. (PR)