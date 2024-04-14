Filinvest Land unveils model units of Futura Homes Palm Estate

Filinvest Land recently opened its Futura Homes Palm Estates model houses for public viewing, signifying a major stride in the development of this family-oriented community in Talisay City, Negros Occidental.

The unveiling of the model units showcase the progress made on-site,

generating excitement and anticipation among prospective homeowners and the local community.

John Paul Escario, FLI Area General Manager for Visayas, said, “These model units will show the kind of nurturing homes that families here in Negros Occidental deserve. I am confident that our sales team will be able to showcase the comfortable and family-friendly environment of Futura Homes Palm Estates.”

Futura Homes Palm Estates currently offers two well-planned model units: Elisa and Amber.

Launched under the Futura by Filinvest brand, Futura Homes Palm Estates is a vital component of the expansive 51-hectare Palm Estates mixed-use development by Filinvest Land.

This master- planned project encompasses residential communities, a commercial and retail zone, sports and recreational spaces, and a chapel, establishing a lively and self-sustaining neighborhood for its residents.

Futura Homes Palm Estates has kicked off the construction of its

1.9-hectare central amenity area. This year, the soccer field, clubhouse, basketball court, and other amenities are set to be completed, providing a dedicated space to foster a sense of community, embrace an active lifestyle, and promote a healthy living environment for all residents.

Anticipating the turnover of houses in the second quarter of this year, Futura Homes Palm Estates eagerly awaits the joyous moment when Negrense families will finally realize their dream of owning their first home.

This significant milestone serves as a testament to Futura by

Filinvest’s dedication to fulfilling the aspirations of Filipino families and contributing to the growth of the local economy.*