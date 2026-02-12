Fire hits 11 houses in Bacolod

AT LEAST 11 houses were razed by fire, and one person was injured in Purok Magti-ayon, Barangay 10, Bacolod City, Negros Occidental, Wednesday evening, February 11, 2026.

The injured was identified as El Pfely Cristobal, 21, who sustained a laceration on her right middle finger.

Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Bacolod records showed the fire started at Cristobal’s house at 9:43 p.m.

The fire quickly spread to other houses made of light and concrete materials.

Several BFP fire trucks were dispatched to the area, including volunteer fire trucks, but responders had difficulty accessing the scene due to narrow passageways. They had to pull and connect water hoses to reach the affected area.

Of the 11 houses, six were destroyed and five were damaged.

The fire displaced at least 24 families, composed of 43 individuals.

It was extinguished around 10:05 p.m., leaving about P75,000 worth of property damage.

Arson investigators are conducting further inquiries to determine the cause of the fire.

Mayor Greg Gasataya immediately provided food packs to the affected families, who are temporarily staying at the barangay evacuation center, with assistance from the Department of Social Services Development (DSSD).

The mayor also tasked the DSSD to fast-track financial assistance to the affected residents. (MAP)