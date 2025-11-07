Fire hits 22 houses in Bacolod

A TOTAL of 22 houses were razed in two separate fire incidents in Bacolod City on November 5 and 6, amid a blackout caused by Typhoon Tino.

No casualties were reported.

City Fire Marshal Superintendent Jenny Mae Masip said the first fire broke out around 8:56 p.m. on Wednesday, November 5, in Purok Riverside, Barangay Banago.

Nine houses were destroyed while six others were damaged, displacing at least 15 families composed of 30 individuals.

The fire was declared out at 9:16 p.m. and caused an estimated P100,000 worth of property damage.

Masip said another fire occurred around 12:38 a.m. on Thursday, November 6, in Purok Paghidaet, Barangay Tangub.

Five houses were destroyed and two others were damaged, displacing at least 14 families composed of 30 individuals.

The blaze was declared out at 1:01 a.m. and left an estimated P75,000 worth of property damage.

Masip said both fire incidents were caused by unattended candles, and the affected areas were identified as red zones.

She noted that of Bacolod’s 61 barangays, a total of 285 red zones have been identified.

These red zones, she said, are hard-to-reach areas with little to no implementation of fire safety regulations. Data gathering has already been conducted in these identified zones.

Masip reminded the public not to leave lighted candles or lamps unattended and to always check electrical connections before leaving their homes.

The Bureau of Fire Protection also urged residents to unplug electrical appliances when not in use, regularly clear surroundings of combustible materials, and ensure that no embers are left after cooking.

They also advised the public to avoid overloading electrical connections and to have wiring systems regularly checked by qualified electricians. Corroded or damaged wiring, they said, should be replaced immediately. (MAP)