Fire hits 29 houses in Bacolod

At least 29 houses were razed by fire at Purok Magtiayon, Barangay 10, Bacolod City, on Wednesday morning, June 26.

No injuries or casualties were reported.

City Fire Marshal Superintendent Jenny Mae Masip said yesterday the fire started at the two-story house owned by Ramona Anoche at about midnight. The fire immediately spread to other houses that were made of light materials.

Masip said a total of 16 houses were destroyed and 13 houses were damaged.

She said they had difficulty penetrating the area, which is adjacent to the BFP station, because of the narrow passageways, adding that it was also a challenge to use the water hose to reach the affected area.

The fire was put out at about 12:57 a.m. and destroyed at least P200,000 worth of properties.

Investigation showed the fire started from the ground floor of the house of Anoche due to faulty electrical wiring.

The BFP raised a third alarm status where the fire affected at least 34 families composed of 119 individuals.

The affected families are temporarily staying at the Multipurpose Hall of the barangay.

Masip said the Anoche family was not around when the incident happened.

Masip urged Bacolodnons to ensure that their electrical appliances are unplugged, surroundings are regularly cleaned from combustible rubbish, and no embers are left unattended after cooking.

She also advised the public to avoid overloaded electrical connections and have their wirings regularly checked by competent electricians while those that are corroded or dysfunctional should be replaced./MAP