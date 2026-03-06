Fire hits 29 houses in Bacolod

AT LEAST 29 houses were destroyed by fire at Lamperong Compound, Barangay 2, Bacolod City on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Records from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Bacolod showed that the fire started from the house owned by Rosalie Alburoto at 1:15 p.m.

The blaze quickly spread to other houses made of light and concrete materials.

Several BFP fire trucks, including volunteer units, were dispatched to the scene but encountered difficulties accessing the area due to narrow passageways.

Firefighters had to pull and connect water hoses to reach the affected properties.

BFP records revealed that of the 29 houses affected, 20 were destroyed and nine were damaged.

The fire was extinguished at 1:29 p.m., leaving about P296,250 worth of property damage.

The BFP raised a second alarm status where the fire affected at least 45 families composed of 90 individuals.

Arson investigators are conducting further investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

The City Government, with assistance from the DSSD, provided food packs to the affected individuals temporarily staying at the barangay evacuation center.

Richelle Verdeprado-Mangga, DSSD head, said the validation of the total affected families is still ongoing.

Bacolod City Lone District Representative Alfredo Abelardo Benitez also provided assistance to the affected families, which include packed meals and hot soup.

Benitez's team promptly coordinated relief efforts to ensure that the victims received warm meals and immediate support during this difficult time.

Volunteers and staff from the congressional office personally delivered the packed meals and hot soup to the affected families, many of whom were temporarily staying in nearby areas following the incident.

“We want our affected residents to know that they are not alone. Our office will continue to monitor the situation and provide assistance as needed,” Benitez said.

He said his office will closely coordinate with the city and barangay officials to assess additional needs of the displaced families and ensure that further assistance reaches those affected.

The lawmaker also expressed his concern for the safety and welfare of the victims and reaffirmed his office’s commitment to supporting communities during emergencies. (MAP)