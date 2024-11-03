Fire hits 3 houses, mausoleum on ‘Undas’

A total of three houses and a mausoleum were gutted following four separate fire incidents on All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day in Bacolod City.

No injuries or casualties were reported.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) records showed a house, owned by Osalie Guarte, was razed by fire at about 7:46 p.m. Friday, November 1, at Purok Lemon Grass, Barangay Cabug.

City Fire Marshal Superintendent Jenny Mae Masip said yesterday the fire started inside the house of Guarte, which was made of light materials, due to an unattended candle.

The fire was put out at about 7:50 p.m. and destroyed at least P60,000 worth of properties.

An hour later, the BFP also responded to the fire at Purok Badiang, Barangay Sum-ag.

Masip said the house, which is also made of light materials, was owned by Jhondel Aurelio and the fire was put out at about 9:26 p.m.

Investigation showed the fire started inside the room of Aurelio due to an unattended candle and destroyed at least P6,250 worth of properties.

Masip said Aurelio’s 18-year-old niece also suffered difficulty in breathing after inhaling the smoke.

At about 10:04 p.m., she said they also responded to the fire at Paglaum Village, Barangay Mansilingan.

Masip said the house was owned by Leonardo Lobaton. The fire was put out at about 11:16 p.m. and destroyed at least P10,000 worth of properties.

She said the arson investigator is still conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

At about 5:27 p.m. Saturday, November 2, the BFP also responded to the fire at Greenhills Memorial Park and Crematorium, at Purok Villa Villeta, Barangay Estefania.

Masip said the mausoleum was owned by Jacinto Palma. The fire was put out at about 11:16 p.m. and destroyed at least P5,000 worth of properties.

She said on November 1, Palma’s family lit four big candles that will last until November 2 and it’s been their tradition yearly.

She added the mausoleum was locked so they forcibly destroyed the glass to penetrate the area.

Masip reminded the public not to leave any lighted candle or lamp unattended, to always check the electrical connection before leaving the house, or to immediately unplug an appliance if it smokes or has an unusual smell, and have it repaired.

From October 30 to November 2, 2024, the BFP was on full alert status, and several personnel were also deployed to different public and private cemeteries in Bacolod City./MAP