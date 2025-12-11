Fire hits 7 houses in Bacolod

AT LEAST seven houses were razed by fire in Purok Calachuchi, Burgos-Locsin Streets, Barangay 9, Bacolod City Wednesday afternoon, December 10, 2025.

No casualties were reported.

Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Bacolod records showed the fire started at the house owned by Roberto Maligdong at 3:48 p.m.

The fire quickly spread to other houses made of light and concrete materials.

Several BFP fire trucks were dispatched to the area, including volunteer fire trucks, but they had difficulty accessing the scene due to narrow passageways. They had to pull and connect water hoses to reach the affected area.

Of the seven houses, five were destroyed and two were damaged.

The fire displaced at least 22 families, composed of 44 individuals.

It was extinguished around 3:55 p.m., leaving about P155,000 worth of property damage.

Arson investigators are still conducting further inquiries to determine the cause of the fire.

Mayor Greg Gasataya, along with Congressman Alfredo Abelardo Benitez, immediately provided food packs to the affected families, who are temporarily staying at the barangay evacuation center, with assistance from the Department of Social Services Development (DSSD).

The mayor also tasked the DSSD to fast-track financial assistance to the affected residents. (MAP)